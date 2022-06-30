Monarch Capital Management Inc. Grows Position in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI)

Monarch Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Get Rating) (TSE:RCI.B) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,476 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Rogers Communications were worth $1,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in RCI. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Rogers Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $168,909,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,028,468 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $429,508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531,445 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Rogers Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $67,140,000. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 66.4% during the 4th quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,179,321 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $103,534,000 after purchasing an additional 869,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Rogers Communications by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,468,479 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $117,454,000 after acquiring an additional 626,554 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.73% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RCI. StockNews.com started coverage on Rogers Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Rogers Communications from C$87.00 to C$89.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Rogers Communications from C$76.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Rogers Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Rogers Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.33.

RCI opened at $47.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $24.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.31, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.48. Rogers Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.19 and a 1 year high of $64.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.42.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI – Get Rating) (TSE:RCI.B) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 10.73%. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 4th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.396 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 63.71%.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 11.3 million subscribers.

