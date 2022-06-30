Monarch Capital Management Inc. Sells 240 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Monarch Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,907 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 240 shares during the quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GE. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in General Electric by 325.0% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 289 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in General Electric in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Emerson Wealth LLC purchased a new position in General Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 67.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on GE. Barclays decreased their price target on General Electric from $100.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on General Electric from $84.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on General Electric from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on General Electric from $113.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on General Electric from $118.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.36.

GE stock opened at $63.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $70.10 billion, a PE ratio of -13.91, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. General Electric has a 1 year low of $63.08 and a 1 year high of $116.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.65.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $17.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.92 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 6.43% and a positive return on equity of 6.41%. The business’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that General Electric will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 28th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 27th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently -6.99%.

In other General Electric news, SVP John S. Slattery bought 3,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $75.00 per share, with a total value of $270,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,601 shares in the company, valued at $270,075. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Electric Co General sold 72,025,826 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total transaction of $2,481,289,705.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,931,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,435,455.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 69,801 shares of company stock worth $5,207,705. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

