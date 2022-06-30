Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Sold by Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV

Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV reduced its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,339 shares of the company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in Mondelez International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $133,000. Marcum Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 10,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 90,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,694,000 after purchasing an additional 2,078 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 2.9% during the first quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 28,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the period. Finally, Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Mondelez International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,332,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ traded down $0.24 during trading on Thursday, hitting $61.81. The company had a trading volume of 14,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,432,715. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.22. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $57.63 and a one year high of $69.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $85.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.64.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.47 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 14.34% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 47.14%.

Several research analysts have commented on MDLZ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $77.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Mondelez International from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.55.

In other news, EVP Robin S. Hargrove sold 30,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total value of $2,008,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,109,100.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

