MoneyLion (NYSE:ML) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Loop Capital

Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of MoneyLion (NYSE:ML – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on shares of MoneyLion from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th.

Get MoneyLion alerts:

Shares of NYSE ML opened at $1.38 on Monday. MoneyLion has a 1-year low of $1.17 and a 1-year high of $11.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.14.

In other MoneyLion news, CEO Diwakar Choubey acquired 32,942 shares of MoneyLion stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.49 per share, for a total transaction of $49,083.58. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,772,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,970,704.65. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CTC Capital Management LLC bought a new position in MoneyLion in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in MoneyLion in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in MoneyLion in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in MoneyLion in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MoneyLion by 1,056.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 21,121 shares during the period. 33.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MoneyLion Company Profile (Get Rating)

MoneyLion Inc provides a digital financial platform. The company's platform offers access to banking, borrowing, and investing solutions for customers. Its principal products include roarmoney premium mobile banking, personalized investing, cryptocurrency, instacash, membership programs, financial tracking tools, online financial education content destination, affiliated marketing programs, unsecured personal loans, and credit-related decision servicing.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MoneyLion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MoneyLion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.