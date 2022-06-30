Moog (NYSE:MOG.B) Shares Down 0.6%

Moog Inc (NYSE:MOG.B – Get Rating) shares were down 0.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $79.80 and last traded at $79.80. Approximately 335 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 550% from the average daily volume of 52 shares. The stock had previously closed at $80.30.
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 17.58 and a beta of 1.37.
Moog (NYSE:MOG.B – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter. Moog had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 4.99%. The business had revenue of $770.79 million during the quarter.
About Moog (NYSE:MOG.B)
Moog Inc designs, manufactures, and integrates precision motion and fluid controls and systems for original equipment manufacturers and end users in the aerospace, defense, and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aircrafts Controls segment offers primary and secondary flight controls for military and commercial aircrafts; aftermarket support services; and ground-based navigation aids.
