Morgan Stanley Lowers Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) Price Target to $120.00

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from $142.00 to $120.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the construction company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 32.85% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Advanced Drainage Systems in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $158.00 to $137.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Barclays decreased their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $162.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Advanced Drainage Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.25.

WMS opened at $90.33 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $100.43 and a 200 day moving average of $113.09. Advanced Drainage Systems has a 52-week low of $80.81 and a 52-week high of $138.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.68 and a beta of 1.36.

Advanced Drainage Systems ( NYSE:WMS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The construction company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.18). Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 37.32%. The business had revenue of $678.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $623.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. Advanced Drainage Systems’s revenue was up 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Advanced Drainage Systems will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Darin S. Harvey sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total value of $2,251,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,730. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Anil Seetharam sold 108,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.69, for a total value of $11,839,166.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,054,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $658,071,539.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 355,426 shares of company stock valued at $38,979,477. 9.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMS. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 233,242 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,231,000 after buying an additional 44,462 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 46.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 5,305 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 1,691 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,054 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,281 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,167,000 after buying an additional 2,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems increased its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 3,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 98.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the underground construction and infrastructure marketplace in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

