Morgan Stanley Upgrades Kion Group (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) to “Overweight”

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Kion Group (OTCMKTS:KIGRY – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on KIGRY. Kepler Capital Markets cut Kion Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Kion Group from €86.00 ($91.49) to €84.00 ($89.36) in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Kion Group from €80.00 ($85.11) to €75.00 ($79.79) in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Kion Group from €102.00 ($108.51) to €92.00 ($97.87) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on Kion Group from €110.00 ($117.02) to €91.00 ($96.81) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kion Group presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $85.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KIGRY opened at $10.46 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.57. Kion Group has a fifty-two week low of $10.08 and a fifty-two week high of $29.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.2583 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This is a positive change from Kion Group’s previous dividend of $0.01. Kion Group’s dividend payout ratio is 19.84%.

Kion Group Company Profile

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks & Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklift and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM brand names.

