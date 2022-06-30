Morgan Stanley Upgrades Kion Group (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) to “Overweight”

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Kion Group (OTCMKTS:KIGRY – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on KIGRY. Kepler Capital Markets cut Kion Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Kion Group from €86.00 ($91.49) to €84.00 ($89.36) in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Kion Group from €80.00 ($85.11) to €75.00 ($79.79) in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Kion Group from €102.00 ($108.51) to €92.00 ($97.87) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on Kion Group from €110.00 ($117.02) to €91.00 ($96.81) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kion Group presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $85.50.
Shares of OTCMKTS:KIGRY opened at $10.46 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.57. Kion Group has a fifty-two week low of $10.08 and a fifty-two week high of $29.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.60.
Kion Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks & Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklift and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM brand names.
