Morguard (TSE:MRC) PT Lowered to C$150.00 at CIBC

Morguard (TSE:MRC – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by CIBC from C$165.00 to C$150.00 in a report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Morguard from C$200.00 to C$195.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 9th.

Shares of MRC stock opened at C$111.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.39. Morguard has a 52 week low of C$108.10 and a 52 week high of C$149.44. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.23 billion and a PE ratio of 2.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$119.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$128.25.

Morguard ( TSE:MRC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported C$18.58 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$264.94 million during the quarter. Analysts expect that Morguard will post 12.8600004 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Morguard Corporation, a real estate investment and management corporation, acquires, owns, and develops multi-suite residential, commercial, and hotel properties in Canada and the United States. As of February 25, 2022, the company owned a portfolio of 197 multi-suite residential, retail, office, industrial, and hotel properties, including 17,752 residential suites, approximately 16.8 million square feet of commercial leasable space, and 5,058 hotel rooms.

