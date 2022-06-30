Mortice (LON:MORT) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $14.00

Mortice Limited (LON:MORT – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 14 ($0.17) and traded as high as GBX 14 ($0.17). Mortice shares last traded at GBX 14 ($0.17), with a volume of 3,800 shares changing hands.
The company has a market capitalization of £6.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.64. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 14 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.58.
About Mortice (LON:MORT)
