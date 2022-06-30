MS&AD Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:MSADY) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $16.00

MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MSADY – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.00 and traded as low as $15.39. MS&AD Insurance Group shares last traded at $15.45, with a volume of 74,719 shares.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.18 billion, a PE ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 0.43.

MS&AD Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:MSADY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter. MS&AD Insurance Group had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The business had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter.

MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides insurance and financial services worldwide. The company offers fire and allied, marine, personal accident, voluntary automobile, compulsory automobile liability, and others non-life insurance products; life insurance products; and reinsurance services.

