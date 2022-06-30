M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Shares Sold by Boston Trust Walden Corp

Boston Trust Walden Corp lessened its position in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 326,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 438 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $55,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in M&T Bank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in M&T Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in M&T Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in M&T Bank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in M&T Bank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of M&T Bank in a report on Thursday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $187.00 to $212.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $180.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $175.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $194.62.

In other M&T Bank news, EVP Robert J. Bojdak sold 525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.82, for a total transaction of $93,355.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,391,916.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Christopher E. Kay sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.83, for a total transaction of $393,426.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,350 shares in the company, valued at $956,740.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,725 shares of company stock valued at $1,335,332. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

M&T Bank stock traded down $3.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $159.21. 8,314 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,524,989. The stock has a market cap of $28.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. M&T Bank Co. has a 52-week low of $128.46 and a 52-week high of $186.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $169.61 and its 200 day moving average is $170.17.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 29.31% and a return on equity of 11.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.41 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 14.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is currently 36.67%.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

