Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on MYGN. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Myriad Genetics from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. TheStreet downgraded Myriad Genetics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd.

MYGN traded down $0.27 on Thursday, hitting $18.17. The company had a trading volume of 494,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 549,131. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -151.42 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.54. Myriad Genetics has a 1 year low of $16.02 and a 1 year high of $36.95.

Myriad Genetics ( NASDAQ:MYGN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. Myriad Genetics had a negative return on equity of 2.75% and a negative net margin of 1.20%. The company had revenue of $164.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.16) EPS. Myriad Genetics’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Myriad Genetics will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Daniel K. Spiegelman sold 6,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.25, for a total value of $123,662.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $654,115. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 17.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,096,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,425,000 after buying an additional 770,460 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 10.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,759,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,531,000 after buying an additional 269,887 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Myriad Genetics in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,142,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Myriad Genetics during the first quarter worth approximately $2,949,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Myriad Genetics by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,410,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,727,000 after purchasing an additional 115,570 shares during the last quarter. 97.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a genetic testing and precision medicine company, develops and commercializes genetic tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests for use in oncology, and women's and mental health applications. It provides MyRisk Hereditary Cancer Test, a DNA sequencing test for assessing the risks for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis CDx Germline Companion Diagnostic Test, a DNA sequencing test to help determine the therapy for patients with metastatic breast, ovarian, metastatic pancreatic, or metastatic prostate cancer with deleterious or suspected deleterious germline BRCA variants; and MyChoice CDx Companion Diagnostic Test, a tumor test that determines homologous recombination deficiency status in patients with ovarian cancer.

