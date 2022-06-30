Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $209.08.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on NDAQ shares. StockNews.com lowered Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Citigroup cut their target price on Nasdaq from $188.00 to $184.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Nasdaq from $199.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Nasdaq from $207.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Nasdaq from $245.00 to $239.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st.
In other Nasdaq news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $224,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,504 shares in the company, valued at $3,440,640. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.64, for a total transaction of $80,820.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,671,301.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Shares of NASDAQ:NDAQ opened at $153.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Nasdaq has a 1 year low of $140.31 and a 1 year high of $214.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $172.16. The firm has a market cap of $25.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.94.
Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.04. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 20.31%. The company had revenue of $892.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $892.18 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Nasdaq will post 7.94 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This is an increase from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.43%.
About Nasdaq (Get Rating)
Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The Market Technology segment includes anti financial crime technology business, which offers Nasdaq Trade Surveillance, a SaaS solution for brokers and other market participants to assist them in complying with market rules, regulations, and internal market surveillance policies; Nasdaq Automated Investigator, a cloud-deployed anti-money laundering tool; and Verafin, a SaaS technology provider of anti-financial crime management solutions.
