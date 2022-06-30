Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $209.08.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NDAQ shares. StockNews.com lowered Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Citigroup cut their target price on Nasdaq from $188.00 to $184.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Nasdaq from $199.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Nasdaq from $207.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Nasdaq from $245.00 to $239.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $224,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,504 shares in the company, valued at $3,440,640. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.64, for a total transaction of $80,820.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,671,301.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 131.1% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Nasdaq in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 69.8% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nasdaq in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 85.1% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NDAQ opened at $153.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Nasdaq has a 1 year low of $140.31 and a 1 year high of $214.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $172.16. The firm has a market cap of $25.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.94.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.04. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 20.31%. The company had revenue of $892.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $892.18 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Nasdaq will post 7.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This is an increase from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.43%.

About Nasdaq (Get Rating)

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The Market Technology segment includes anti financial crime technology business, which offers Nasdaq Trade Surveillance, a SaaS solution for brokers and other market participants to assist them in complying with market rules, regulations, and internal market surveillance policies; Nasdaq Automated Investigator, a cloud-deployed anti-money laundering tool; and Verafin, a SaaS technology provider of anti-financial crime management solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.