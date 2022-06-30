National Bank Financial Lowers MEG Energy (OTCMKTS:MEGEF) Price Target to C$31.00

MEG Energy (OTCMKTS:MEGEF – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at National Bank Financial from C$32.00 to C$31.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on MEGEF. Scotiabank lowered MEG Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. TD Securities lifted their target price on MEG Energy from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. CIBC lifted their target price on MEG Energy from C$20.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on MEG Energy from C$22.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on MEG Energy from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.72.

Get MEG Energy alerts:

MEGEF stock traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $14.08. 121,367 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 170,963. MEG Energy has a 52 week low of $5.23 and a 52 week high of $19.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.52.

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca oil region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 410 square miles of mineral leases. It also develops oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MEG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.