National Bank Financial Lowers MEG Energy (OTCMKTS:MEGEF) Price Target to C$31.00

Posted by on Jun 30th, 2022

MEG Energy (OTCMKTS:MEGEFGet Rating) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at National Bank Financial from C$32.00 to C$31.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on MEGEF. Scotiabank lowered MEG Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. TD Securities lifted their target price on MEG Energy from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. CIBC lifted their target price on MEG Energy from C$20.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on MEG Energy from C$22.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on MEG Energy from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.72.

MEGEF stock traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $14.08. 121,367 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 170,963. MEG Energy has a 52 week low of $5.23 and a 52 week high of $19.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.52.

MEG Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca oil region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 410 square miles of mineral leases. It also develops oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

Analyst Recommendations for MEG Energy (OTCMKTS:MEGEF)

