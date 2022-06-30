National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $82.41

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$82.41 and last traded at C$82.53, with a volume of 84213 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$84.55.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NA shares. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$100.00 to C$105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 30th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$106.00 to C$107.00 in a report on Monday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$103.00 to C$109.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 30th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of National Bank of Canada in a report on Friday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$106.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada to C$93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$101.19.

The company has a market cap of C$28.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$91.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$96.15.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. This is a boost from National Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 24th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. National Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.41%.

National Bank of Canada

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

