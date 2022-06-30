National Bankshares Cuts Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B) Price Target to C$5.00

Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by National Bankshares from C$6.25 to C$5.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target points to a potential upside of 41.64% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on CJR.B. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Corus Entertainment from C$8.50 to C$7.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Corus Entertainment from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. CIBC decreased their target price on Corus Entertainment from C$8.00 to C$6.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Cormark decreased their target price on Corus Entertainment from C$7.00 to C$5.30 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on Corus Entertainment from C$10.00 to C$7.50 and set an “action list buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$6.72.

Shares of Corus Entertainment stock traded down C$0.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$3.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,049,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,021,726. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.49. Corus Entertainment has a 12-month low of C$3.50 and a 12-month high of C$6.40. The company has a market capitalization of C$729.91 million and a P/E ratio of 4.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$4.17 and a 200-day moving average price of C$4.65.

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 44 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

