Naturally Splendid Enterprises (CVE:NSP) Trading Down 33.3%

Naturally Splendid Enterprises Ltd. (CVE:NSP – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 33.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01. 228,330 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 341,017 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.
The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.02 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.03. The company has a market cap of C$3.31 million and a P/E ratio of -0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 305.29.
About Naturally Splendid Enterprises (CVE:NSP)
