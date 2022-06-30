Natuzzi S.p.A. (NYSE:NTZ) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Natuzzi S.p.A. (NYSE:NTZ – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a growth of 255.6% from the May 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Natuzzi by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Titleist Asset Management LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Natuzzi in the first quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Natuzzi in the first quarter valued at approximately $534,000. 15.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NTZ traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $7.52. The company had a trading volume of 10,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,750. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.50 million, a P/E ratio of -35.81 and a beta of 1.67. Natuzzi has a 1 year low of $7.05 and a 1 year high of $21.00.

Natuzzi ( NYSE:NTZ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 27th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $132.96 million during the quarter. Natuzzi had a negative return on equity of 1.77% and a negative net margin of 0.34%.

NTZ has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Natuzzi in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Natuzzi from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th.

Natuzzi S.p.A. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of leather and fabric upholstered furniture through its own and franchised stores worldwide. It operates through two segments, Natuzzi Brand and Private Label. The company's products primarily include stationary furniture, such as sofas, loveseats, and armchairs; sectional furniture; motion furniture; sofa beds; occasional chairs, including recliners and massage chairs; home furnishing accessories, including coffee tables, lamps, rugs, and wall units; and home accessories, which include vases, mirrors, magazines racks, trays, and decorative objects.

