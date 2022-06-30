nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Releases Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.09–$0.08 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.08. The company issued revenue guidance of $97.00 million-$98.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $95.50 million. nCino also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.30–$0.28 EPS.

Several analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on nCino from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on nCino from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on nCino from $60.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on nCino from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on nCino from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, nCino presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $53.26.

Shares of nCino stock traded down $0.92 on Thursday, hitting $31.58. The stock had a trading volume of 9,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 942,219. nCino has a 52-week low of $23.94 and a 52-week high of $79.43. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.46 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.20.

nCino ( NASDAQ:NCNO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $94.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.42 million. nCino had a negative net margin of 21.30% and a negative return on equity of 13.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 51.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. Analysts predict that nCino will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Jeanette Sellers sold 1,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.55, for a total value of $63,226.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 26,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $902,100.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Lunsford sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.38, for a total value of $2,542,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 183,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,772,661.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 235,478 shares of company stock valued at $9,003,239. 37.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of nCino by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 33,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in nCino in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,337,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in shares of nCino during the 1st quarter worth $1,064,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of nCino during the 1st quarter worth $744,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of nCino by 73.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 6,363 shares during the period.

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable banks and credit unions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

