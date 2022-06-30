Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:NEPT) Short Interest Update

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:NEPT – Get Rating) (TSE:NTB) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 645,700 shares, a decrease of 82.1% from the May 31st total of 3,600,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 169,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days. Approximately 12.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of NEPT stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.40. The stock had a trading volume of 444,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,830. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.72. Neptune Wellness Solutions has a 52-week low of $1.33 and a 52-week high of $42.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.94 million, a PE ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Get Neptune Wellness Solutions alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Neptune Wellness Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions by 257.6% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 554,376 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 399,362 shares during the last quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,343,546 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 88,755 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.89% of the company’s stock.

About Neptune Wellness Solutions (Get Rating)

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc, a health and wellness products company, specializes in the extraction, purification and formulation of cannabis products, as well as other specialty ingredients, such as MaxSimil, a patented ingredient that enhances the absorption of lipid-based nutraceuticals, and various other marine and seed oils.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Neptune Wellness Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neptune Wellness Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.