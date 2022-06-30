Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:NEPT) Short Interest Update

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:NEPT – Get Rating) (TSE:NTB) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 645,700 shares, a decrease of 82.1% from the May 31st total of 3,600,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 169,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days. Approximately 12.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Shares of NEPT stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.40. The stock had a trading volume of 444,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,830. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.72. Neptune Wellness Solutions has a 52-week low of $1.33 and a 52-week high of $42.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.94 million, a PE ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Neptune Wellness Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday.
About Neptune Wellness Solutions (Get Rating)
Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc, a health and wellness products company, specializes in the extraction, purification and formulation of cannabis products, as well as other specialty ingredients, such as MaxSimil, a patented ingredient that enhances the absorption of lipid-based nutraceuticals, and various other marine and seed oils.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Neptune Wellness Solutions (NEPT)
- Acuity Brands, Inc Illuminates An Attractive Opportunity
- Why I’m Buying Pfizer And You Should Too
- Paychex Continues To Provide Steady And Predictable Results
- The Value Of High-Yielding Walgreens Boots Alliance Deepens
- 3 Reasons Why Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW) Should Be In Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Neptune Wellness Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neptune Wellness Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.