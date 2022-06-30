New England Research & Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

New England Research & Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,788 shares of the natural resource company’s stock, valued at approximately $586,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TFG Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 45.5% during the first quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 8,604 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 2,692 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter worth about $128,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 158.0% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 1,255,313 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $62,439,000 after acquiring an additional 768,736 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 374.7% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,644 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 10,770 shares during the period. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter worth approximately $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, Director Dustan E. Mccoy sold 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.24, for a total value of $321,768.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 134,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,273,856. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Hugh Grant purchased 12,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $40.75 per share, with a total value of $501,225.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 15,776 shares in the company, valued at $642,872. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FCX. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $47.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Freeport-McMoRan presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.62.

NYSE FCX traded down $1.20 on Thursday, hitting $29.09. 499,964 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,281,615. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.67 and a 200-day moving average of $42.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.87 and a 52 week high of $51.99. The stock has a market cap of $42.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.02.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The natural resource company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.29 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 24.06% and a net margin of 20.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.70%.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

