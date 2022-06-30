New England Research & Management Inc. Raises Stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

New England Research & Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 37.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,618 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the quarter. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $864,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,795,472 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,102,958,000 after purchasing an additional 570,001 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,484,443 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,218,874,000 after purchasing an additional 600,643 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 7,303,170 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,793,828,000 after acquiring an additional 52,165 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,786,188 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,207,799,000 after acquiring an additional 141,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,911,851 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,496,479,000 after purchasing an additional 225,785 shares in the last quarter. 71.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GS. Bank of America raised The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $360.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $445.00 to $418.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $546.00 to $519.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $416.00 target price on The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Friday, April 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $442.07.

Shares of NYSE GS traded down $9.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $294.19. 35,024 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,041,241. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $278.15 and a twelve month high of $426.16. The company has a market cap of $101.04 billion, a PE ratio of 5.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $307.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $338.07.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The investment management company reported $10.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.61 by $2.15. The business had revenue of $12.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.76 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 31.21%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $18.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 37.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.53%.

In other news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 90,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.16, for a total value of $1,732,581.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,130,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,989,710.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David M. Solomon sold 9,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.57, for a total value of $3,268,079.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 96,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,274,964.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,330,390 shares of company stock valued at $28,952,332. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

