New England Research & Management Inc. Sells 225 Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

New England Research & Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,580 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $1,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $654,343,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 152.6% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,235,870 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $968,922,000 after acquiring an additional 3,766,889 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 127.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,147,685 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $632,445,000 after acquiring an additional 2,884,391 shares during the period. Causeway Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $198,767,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $185,443,000. 70.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Shares of CNI stock traded down $1.93 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $110.62. 38,675 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,430,484. Canadian National Railway has a fifty-two week low of $100.66 and a fifty-two week high of $137.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $114.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.27. The company has a market cap of $76.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Rating ) (TSE:CNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 33.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.586 per share. This represents a $2.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is 42.65%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CNI shares. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$174.00 to C$172.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Desjardins cut their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$173.00 to C$172.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Evercore ISI upgraded Canadian National Railway from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $128.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Canadian National Railway in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $122.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James lowered Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.41.

Canadian National Railway Profile (Get Rating)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.