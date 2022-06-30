Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) Shares Purchased by Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV

Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV raised its holdings in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,160 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,423 shares during the quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $1,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Newell Brands by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,926,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,134,067,000 after acquiring an additional 5,587,736 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 28,342,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,998,000 after acquiring an additional 2,179,131 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,278,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,555,000 after acquiring an additional 2,218,560 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,068,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,289,000 after acquiring an additional 643,244 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,312,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,071,000 after acquiring an additional 2,487,466 shares during the period. 84.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:NWL traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $18.89. The stock had a trading volume of 10,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,641,541. The company has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 0.71. Newell Brands Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.40 and a 1-year high of $27.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Newell Brands ( NASDAQ:NWL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 19.95% and a net margin of 6.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.87%. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is currently 55.09%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NWL shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Newell Brands from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Newell Brands from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. TheStreet upgraded Newell Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Newell Brands from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Newell Brands from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.60.

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. It operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms products under the BRK, First Alert, Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

