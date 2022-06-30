NFTify (N1) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $3,485.00

NFTify (N1) traded 7.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 30th. During the last seven days, NFTify has traded 8.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. NFTify has a market capitalization of $149,470.53 and $3,485.00 worth of NFTify was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NFTify coin can now be purchased for $0.0073 or 0.00000039 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.48 or 0.00193299 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 43.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $282.18 or 0.01495396 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005294 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 27.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.52 or 0.00108759 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001695 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002359 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00016136 BTC.

NFTify’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,362,031 coins.

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFTify directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NFTify should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NFTify using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

