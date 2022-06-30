Nihon M&A Center (OTCMKTS:NHMAF) Stock Price Down 7.5%

Shares of Nihon M&A Center Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:NHMAF – Get Rating) dropped 7.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $10.03 and last traded at $10.09. Approximately 4,592 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 5,731 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.91.
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.92.
About Nihon M&A Center (OTCMKTS:NHMAF)
