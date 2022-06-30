NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Price Target Cut to $155.00

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Guggenheim from $160.00 to $155.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the footwear maker’s stock. Guggenheim’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 50.12% from the company’s previous close.

NKE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of NIKE from $165.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $164.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $159.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of NIKE from $163.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of NIKE from $161.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.96.

NYSE:NKE opened at $103.25 on Tuesday. NIKE has a one year low of $101.53 and a one year high of $179.10. The company has a market cap of $162.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $115.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.18.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. NIKE had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 43.04%. The firm had revenue of $12.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NIKE will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,203 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total value of $1,713,023.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 73,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,900,414.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total value of $998,216.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,700,732.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. National Pension Service grew its holdings in NIKE by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,652,528 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $239,997,000 after buying an additional 4,982 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 12,736 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 35,846 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $5,974,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in NIKE by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 13,069 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,190,000 after buying an additional 3,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in NIKE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $150,000. 65.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

