Nilfisk Holding A/S (OTCMKTS:NLFKF) Short Interest Update

Nilfisk Holding A/S (OTCMKTS:NLFKF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the May 31st total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
NLFKF stock remained flat at $$33.00 during trading on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.28. Nilfisk Holding A/S has a 12 month low of $33.00 and a 12 month high of $33.00.
About Nilfisk Holding A/S (Get Rating)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nilfisk Holding A/S (NLFKF)
- Acuity Brands, Inc Illuminates An Attractive Opportunity
- Why I’m Buying Pfizer And You Should Too
- Paychex Continues To Provide Steady And Predictable Results
- The Value Of High-Yielding Walgreens Boots Alliance Deepens
- 3 Reasons Why Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW) Should Be In Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Nilfisk Holding A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nilfisk Holding A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.