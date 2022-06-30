NKN (NKN) 24-Hour Volume Hits $3.32 Million

NKN (NKN) traded down 9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 30th. One NKN coin can now be purchased for $0.0834 or 0.00000442 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. NKN has a total market cap of $58.40 million and $3.32 million worth of NKN was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, NKN has traded down 14.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.48 or 0.00193299 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 43.2% against the dollar and now trades at $282.18 or 0.01495396 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005294 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 27.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.52 or 0.00108759 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001695 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002359 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00016136 BTC.

NKN Coin Profile

NKN uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 29th, 2018. NKN’s total supply is 700,000,000 coins. NKN’s official website is nkn.org . NKN’s official Twitter account is @NKN_ORG and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for NKN is medium.com/nknetwork . The Reddit community for NKN is /r/nknblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, ” NKN (New Kind of Network) is a highly scalable, self-evolving and self-incentivized blockchain network infrastructure. It addresses the network decentralization and self-evolution by introducing Cellular Automata (CA) methodology for both dynamism and efficiency. NKN tokenizes network connectivity and data transmission capacity as a useful Proof of Work. NKN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the NKN ecosystem and works as the incentive given to participants that share their connectivity and bandwidth. “

Buying and Selling NKN

