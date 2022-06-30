Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) Short Interest Down 59.3% in June

Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,500 shares, a drop of 59.3% from the May 31st total of 111,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,756,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

NRDBY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Nordea Bank Abp from €9.50 ($10.11) to €9.60 ($10.21) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Barclays increased their target price on Nordea Bank Abp from €10.40 ($11.06) to €11.20 ($11.91) in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Societe Generale raised Nordea Bank Abp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a €10.70 ($11.38) target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Nordea Bank Abp from SEK 120 to SEK 125 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Nordea Bank Abp from SEK 130 to SEK 115 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.25.

Get Nordea Bank Abp alerts:

NRDBY stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $8.76. 114,207 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 258,474. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $33.20 billion, a PE ratio of 9.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.05. Nordea Bank Abp has a one year low of $8.68 and a one year high of $13.29.

Nordea Bank Abp ( OTCMKTS:NRDBY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter. Nordea Bank Abp had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 34.47%. On average, analysts expect that Nordea Bank Abp will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

Nordea Bank Abp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nordea Bank Abp offers banking products and services in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through Personal Banking, Business Banking, Large Corporates and Institutions, and Asset and Wealth Management segments. The Personal Banking segment provides various financial services to household customers through internet and mobile banking, over the phone, online meetings, and branch offices.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nordea Bank Abp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordea Bank Abp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.