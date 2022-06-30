North American Nickel (CVE:NAN) Stock Price Down 1.7%

North American Nickel Inc. (CVE:NAN – Get Rating) shares were down 1.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.58 and last traded at C$0.58. Approximately 327,498 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 23% from the average daily volume of 267,231 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.59.

The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.58 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.56. The firm has a market cap of C$77.64 million and a PE ratio of -22.31.

Get North American Nickel alerts:

About North American Nickel (CVE:NAN)

North American Nickel Inc operates as a mineral exploration and resource development company. The company engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Morocco and Canada, as well as in Botswana. Its principal asset is the Maniitsoq nickel-copper-cobalt-precious metal sulphide project covering an area of 3,048 square kilometers located in southwest Greenland.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for North American Nickel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North American Nickel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.