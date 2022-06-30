North American Nickel (CVE:NAN) Stock Price Down 1.7%

North American Nickel Inc. (CVE:NAN – Get Rating) shares were down 1.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.58 and last traded at C$0.58. Approximately 327,498 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 23% from the average daily volume of 267,231 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.59.
The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.58 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.56. The firm has a market cap of C$77.64 million and a PE ratio of -22.31.
About North American Nickel (CVE:NAN)
Read More
- Let General Mills Command A Position In Your Defensive Portfolio
- Don’t Bet On A Rebound In Unifirst, Yet
- Recession-Proof Patterson Companies Is A Steal
- Should Nike (NYSE: NKE) Be In Your Portfolio For The Rest Of 2022?
- Booking Holding’s Stock To Benefit As Borders Open Up Again
Receive News & Ratings for North American Nickel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North American Nickel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.