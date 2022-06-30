NTT DATA (OTCMKTS:NTDTY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $13.23

Shares of NTT DATA Co. (OTCMKTS:NTDTY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $13.23 and last traded at $13.23, with a volume of 2872 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.51.

Separately, Citigroup downgraded NTT DATA from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $18.56 billion, a PE ratio of 15.01 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.39.

NTT DATA Corporation provides IT and business services worldwide. The company operates through Public & Social Infrastructure, Financial, Enterprise & Solutions, North America, and EMEA & LATAM segments. It offers cloud, cybersecurity, data and intelligence, salesforce, and application development and management services, as well as maintenance support services.

