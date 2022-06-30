NuCypher Trading 4.8% Lower This Week (NU)

NuCypher (NU) traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 30th. NuCypher has a market capitalization of $115.42 million and approximately $8.12 million worth of NuCypher was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, NuCypher has traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar. One NuCypher coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000867 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

NuCypher Profile

NuCypher (CRYPTO:NU) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 30th, 2020. NuCypher’s total supply is 1,380,688,921 coins and its circulating supply is 703,000,000 coins. NuCypher’s official Twitter account is @NuCypher and its Facebook page is accessible here . NuCypher’s official website is nucypher.com . NuCypher’s official message board is blog.nucypher.com . The Reddit community for NuCypher is https://reddit.com/r/nucypher and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “NuCypher KMS provides encryption and cryptographic access controls, without reliance on a central service provider. It leverages state-of-the-art proxy re-encryption technology to allow re-keying encrypted data. This allows a decentralized network of nodes to provide key management operations, without accessing private keys or plaintext data. “

Buying and Selling NuCypher

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NuCypher directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NuCypher should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NuCypher using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

