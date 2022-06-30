Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NEA) Short Interest Update

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NEA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 269,600 shares, a growth of 258.0% from the May 31st total of 75,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,044,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

NEA traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $11.75. The company had a trading volume of 1,235,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 948,064. Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 12-month low of $11.23 and a 12-month high of $16.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.31.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.052 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.31%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund during the first quarter worth $28,000.

About Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC and Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in undervalued municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.

