Nuvera Communications (OTCMKTS:NUVR) Stock Price Down 1.1%

Nuvera Communications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NUVR – Get Rating)’s share price was down 1.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $18.63 and last traded at $18.63. Approximately 4,149 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 170% from the average daily volume of 1,537 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.84.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Get Nuvera Communications alerts:

About Nuvera Communications (OTCMKTS:NUVR)

Nuvera Communications, Inc operates as a diversified communications company in the United States. The company offers broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) phone services; and voice services to make and receive telephone calls within a defined local calling area; and network access services to other communication carriers for the use of its facilities to terminate or originate long distance calls on its network.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nuvera Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvera Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.