NXT Energy Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:NSFDF) Short Interest Update

NXT Energy Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:NSFDF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, a drop of 94.7% from the May 31st total of 169,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS:NSFDF remained flat at $$0.54 during trading hours on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,237. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.27 million, a PE ratio of -10.80 and a beta of 1.85. NXT Energy Solutions has a 52-week low of $0.29 and a 52-week high of $0.64.

NXT Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:NSFDF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The energy company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter.

NXT Energy Solutions Inc, a technology company, provides services to the oil and gas industry through its proprietary stress field detection (SFD) technology worldwide. Its SFD technology, a remote sensing airborne survey system utilizes quantum-scale sensors to detect gravity field perturbations in an airborne survey method which can be used onshore and offshore to remotely identify traps and reservoirs with hydrocarbon and geothermal exploration potential.

