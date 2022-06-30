Objective Capital Management LLC Has $698,000 Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Objective Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 803 shares during the period. Objective Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Veracity Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 3,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 13,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Applied Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Applied Capital LLC now owns 2,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 1,559 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $91.28 on Thursday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $86.63 and a 1-year high of $116.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $97.01 and a 200-day moving average of $103.89.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

