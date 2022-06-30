Objective Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Objective Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 19.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,576 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,925 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for 1.8% of Objective Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Objective Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $2,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Applied Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Applied Capital LLC now owns 284,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,652,000 after acquiring an additional 12,658 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 1,111,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,408,000 after acquiring an additional 155,978 shares in the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 12,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 133,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 11,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $41.03 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.05. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $40.01 and a 12 month high of $53.49.

