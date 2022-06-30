Objective Capital Management LLC Sells 171 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Objective Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 171 shares during the period. Objective Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $234,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 3rd quarter worth about $458,000. Comerica Bank raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 25,843 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,336,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 4,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 1,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. 33.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $169.49 on Thursday. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $160.68 and a twelve month high of $193.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $172.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $174.40.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

