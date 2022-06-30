Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Shares Sold by Kessler Investment Group LLC

Kessler Investment Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) by 96.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,998 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 239,866 shares during the quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in OXY. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,650,000. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Occidental Petroleum by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 314,186 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $9,294,000 after acquiring an additional 8,063 shares during the period. Poehling Capital Management LLC increased its position in Occidental Petroleum by 87.2% in the 4th quarter. Poehling Capital Management LLC now owns 75,681 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after acquiring an additional 35,251 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC increased its position in Occidental Petroleum by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 36,606 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 6,486 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in Occidental Petroleum by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 130,541 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,784,000 after acquiring an additional 10,024 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

In other Occidental Petroleum news, CAO Christopher O. Champion sold 111,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.44, for a total transaction of $7,860,681.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,303 shares in the company, valued at $2,698,063.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 716,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $57.32 per share, for a total transaction of $41,061,468.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 142,976,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,195,440,092.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 16,320,346 shares of company stock valued at $915,467,911. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of OXY traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $58.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 402,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,081,188. The business has a fifty day moving average of $62.19 and a 200 day moving average of $50.28. The company has a market cap of $55.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.92. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $21.62 and a 1 year high of $74.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.09. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 47.28% and a net margin of 25.01%. The business had revenue of $8.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share. Occidental Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was up 61.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 10.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is 7.91%.

Several research firms recently commented on OXY. Piper Sandler upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $44.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Bank of America lowered Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. Societe Generale set a $81.00 price target on Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.00.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

