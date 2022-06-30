OKCash Market Capitalization Tops $245,349.42 (OK)

OKCash (OK) traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 30th. In the last week, OKCash has traded down 11.6% against the US dollar. OKCash has a market cap of $245,349.42 and approximately $1.00 worth of OKCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OKCash coin can currently be bought for $0.0029 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get OKCash alerts:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,163.43 or 0.99979365 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00037300 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005290 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001061 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001969 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00023979 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005202 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

OKCash Coin Profile

OK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on November 24th, 2014. OKCash’s total supply is 85,331,439 coins. The official message board for OKCash is okcashtalk.org . OKCash’s official Twitter account is @OKCashCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for OKCash is /r/OKCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for OKCash is okcash.co

According to CryptoCompare, “The “OK” name got selected to represent the new brand precisely because it reflects properly the coin's goals and attitude. OK is one of only 2 words in the whole world that requires no translation at all to be understood, giving it the potential for mainstream adoption without the hassle of trying to integrate the new name to different cultures. “OK” is understood the whole world over.OK reflects a positive outcome, speed and empathy. Security and user experience are the first thoughts behind any update or code modification. The addition of the word “cash” was made to give it direct inclusion into the financial sector and to communicate the whole concept in a word: “OKCash”.Anybody who hears this word gets an overall concept or general idea of what it is about. OK is the technology while OKCash is the first application of this technology, being the coins we can send or put in our wallets for saving, spending or sharing. OKCash's rebranding was done in April 2015, and since then the OK cryptocurrency has been added to one of the largest cryptocurrency exchanges – Bittrex. This adds to the list of exchanges where the coin is already trading (Bittrex, Bleutrade, Cryptopia ). “

OKCash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OKCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OKCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for OKCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OKCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.