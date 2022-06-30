Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.83-$1.98 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.87 billion-$1.90 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.90 billion. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.32-$0.35 EPS.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OLLI. Wells Fargo & Company set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research note on Monday, June 20th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $83.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a sell rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $63.53.
OLLI stock traded down $1.00 during trading on Thursday, reaching $59.32. The stock had a trading volume of 12,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,515,250. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 1-year low of $37.67 and a 1-year high of $95.43. The company has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.70, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.72.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 1st quarter valued at about $263,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 34.9% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 8,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 2,299 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 49.9% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 2,982 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the first quarter worth about $444,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the first quarter worth about $491,000.
About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (Get Rating)
Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.
