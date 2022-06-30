Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.83-$1.98 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.87 billion-$1.90 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.90 billion. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.32-$0.35 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OLLI. Wells Fargo & Company set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research note on Monday, June 20th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $83.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a sell rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $63.53.

Get Ollie's Bargain Outlet alerts:

OLLI stock traded down $1.00 during trading on Thursday, reaching $59.32. The stock had a trading volume of 12,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,515,250. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 1-year low of $37.67 and a 1-year high of $95.43. The company has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.70, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.72.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet ( NASDAQ:OLLI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.10). Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 6.72%. The firm had revenue of $406.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 1st quarter valued at about $263,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 34.9% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 8,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 2,299 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 49.9% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 2,982 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the first quarter worth about $444,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the first quarter worth about $491,000.

About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (Get Rating)

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.