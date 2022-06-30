OMRON Co. (OTCMKTS:OMRNY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

OMRON Co. (OTCMKTS:OMRNY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 79.2% from the May 31st total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 95,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:OMRNY traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $50.74. The stock had a trading volume of 25,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,431. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.24. OMRON has a one year low of $48.68 and a one year high of $107.49.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in OMRON by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OMRON during the 4th quarter valued at $321,000. Mitchell Capital Management Co. raised its position in shares of OMRON by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 19,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after buying an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of OMRON by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,753,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,542,000 after buying an additional 58,552 shares in the last quarter. 0.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of OMRON from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th.

OMRON Corporation engages in industrial automation, electronic and mechanical components, social systems, and healthcare businesses worldwide. The company's Industrial Automation Business offers sensors, switches, safety and control components, relays, automation systems, motion/drives, robotics, energy conservation support/environment measure equipment, and power supplies.

