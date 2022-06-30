Open Platform 24 Hour Volume Hits $3,884.00 (OPEN)

Open Platform (OPEN) traded 4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 30th. In the last week, Open Platform has traded down 10.6% against the dollar. One Open Platform coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Open Platform has a total market capitalization of $636,199.08 and approximately $3,884.00 worth of Open Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005298 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18,864.65 or 0.99971994 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00009475 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005299 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002706 BTC.

Open Platform Coin Profile

Open Platform (CRYPTO:OPEN) is a coin. Its launch date was May 3rd, 2018. Open Platform’s total supply is 1,745,447,045 coins and its circulating supply is 1,061,610,422 coins. The official website for Open Platform is www.openfuture.io . Open Platform’s official Twitter account is @OpenPlatformICO and its Facebook page is accessible here . Open Platform’s official message board is medium.com/@theOPENPlatform

According to CryptoCompare, “OPEN Platform is a blockchain-based payment infrastructure that enables users and developers of mainstream applications to utilize and accept cryptocurrency as payment. This is done through the OPEN API, which is a bridge between on-chain components and off-chain application databases. OPEN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the OPEN platform. “

Buying and Selling Open Platform

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Open Platform directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Open Platform should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Open Platform using one of the exchanges listed above.

