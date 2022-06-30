Orca Energy Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:ORXGF) Short Interest Update

Orca Energy Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:ORXGF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the May 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
OTCMKTS:ORXGF traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $3.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,619. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.06. Orca Energy Group has a 1 year low of $3.75 and a 1 year high of $4.64.
Orca Energy Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Orca Energy Group (ORXGF)
- Acuity Brands, Inc Illuminates An Attractive Opportunity
- Paychex Continues To Provide Steady And Predictable Results
- The Value Of High-Yielding Walgreens Boots Alliance Deepens
- Why I’m Buying Pfizer And You Should Too
- 3 Reasons Why Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW) Should Be In Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Orca Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orca Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.