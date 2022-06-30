Orca Energy Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:ORXGF) Short Interest Update

Orca Energy Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:ORXGF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the May 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

OTCMKTS:ORXGF traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $3.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,619. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.06. Orca Energy Group has a 1 year low of $3.75 and a 1 year high of $4.64.

Orca Energy Group Company Profile

Orca Energy Group Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of petroleum and natural gas to the power and industrial sectors in Tanzania. It principally holds interests in the Songo Songo natural gas field located to the south of Dar Es Salaam. The company was formerly known as Orca Exploration Group Inc and changed its name to Orca Energy Group Inc in July 2020.

