Origin Dollar Market Capitalization Tops $66.50 Million (OUSD)

Origin Dollar (OUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 29th. One Origin Dollar coin can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00004965 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Origin Dollar has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar. Origin Dollar has a market capitalization of $66.50 million and approximately $257,463.00 worth of Origin Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Origin Dollar alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 90.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $384.88 or 0.01917230 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.96 or 0.00179124 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004976 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.56 or 0.00087462 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001625 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002299 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00015411 BTC.

About Origin Dollar

Origin Dollar’s total supply is 66,717,433 coins. Origin Dollar’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Origin Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/originprotocol . Origin Dollar’s official website is www.ousd.com

Buying and Selling Origin Dollar

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Origin Dollar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Origin Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Origin Dollar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Origin Dollar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.