Orion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OHPAW) Short Interest Down 95.1% in June

Orion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OHPAW – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 95.1% from the May 31st total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Orion Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $232,000. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Orion Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. grew its position in Orion Acquisition by 669.6% during the 1st quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 258,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 225,000 shares during the last quarter.

Get Orion Acquisition alerts:

NASDAQ:OHPAW traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.09. 4,709 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,880. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.19. Orion Acquisition has a twelve month low of $0.03 and a twelve month high of $1.13.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.