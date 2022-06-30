Osprey Bitcoin Trust (OTCMKTS:OBTC) Short Interest Update

Osprey Bitcoin Trust (OTCMKTS:OBTC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a growth of 366.7% from the May 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:OBTC traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $5.05. 23,006 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,611. Osprey Bitcoin Trust has a 1 year low of $5.01 and a 1 year high of $19.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.10.

