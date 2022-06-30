Össur hf. (OTCMKTS:OSSFF) Short Interest Update

Össur hf. (OTCMKTS:OSSFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 73.3% from the May 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

OTCMKTS:OSSFF remained flat at $$4.57 during midday trading on Thursday. Össur hf. has a 12 month low of $4.57 and a 12 month high of $7.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.76 and a 200-day moving average of $5.77.

Össur hf. Company Profile (Get Rating)

Össur hf., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and sells non-invasive orthopedic products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers prosthetics products, including artificial limbs and related products for amputees; and lower and upper limb prosthetic components, including feet, knees, hands, fingers, liners, and other components.

