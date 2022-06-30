Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Otonomy from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th.

OTIC stock opened at $2.08 on Tuesday. Otonomy has a 52-week low of $1.14 and a 52-week high of $2.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 6.61 and a quick ratio of 6.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.40 million, a P/E ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 1.66.

Otonomy ( NASDAQ:OTIC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.01. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.23) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Otonomy will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Suvretta Capital Management LLC grew its position in Otonomy by 17.4% in the first quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 3,144,196 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,546,000 after acquiring an additional 466,081 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Otonomy by 17.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 841,694 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,020,000 after acquiring an additional 126,747 shares in the last quarter. Lynx1 Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Otonomy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Otonomy by 5.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 182,239 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 8,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silverarc Capital Management LLC grew its position in Otonomy by 0.6% in the first quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 1,207,385 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,898,000 after acquiring an additional 7,571 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.60% of the company’s stock.

Otonomy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Otonomy, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for neurotology in the United States. The company offers OTO-313, a sustained-exposure formulation of N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist gacyclidine, which is in Phase II clinical trials to treat tinnitus; and OTO-413, a sustained-exposure formulation of brain-derived neurotrophic factor that is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the repair of cochlear synaptopathy and the treatment of speech-in-noise hearing difficulties.

